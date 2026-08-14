Changing Hands Bookstore will celebrate teachers, educators and librarians during Educator Appreciation Night, scheduled at the Phoenix store, 300 W. Camelback Road, Aug., Friday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.

During the event, educators will enjoy a 20 percent storewide discount, free refreshments, free swag for classrooms and more. There is no need to RSVP. Just grab a fellow educator friend or three and join the fun.

Learn more by visiting www.changinghands.com. Contact the store by calling 602-274-0067.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.