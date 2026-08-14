The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that closures for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways and ramps in the Phoenix area this weekend, Aug. 14-17. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

All Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe/Mesa area closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at McKellips Road closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the ramp closures and using alternate routes to make a freeway connection.

area closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at McKellips Road closed. Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Bethany Home and Indian School roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 off-ramps at Colter Street/Camelback Road and Indian School Road and the southbound on-ramp at Highland Avenue closed at times during the weekend. Allow extra travel time. Detours : Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Reminder: Northbound SR 51 is currently narrowed to two left lanes around-the-clock near Camelback Road for pavement replacement work. Consider using northbound I-17.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for pavement improvement project. and the closed at times during the weekend. Allow extra travel time. Eastbound Loop 303 closed between 43rd Avenue and I-17 in North Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for construction. Detour: Drivers can use northbound 43rd Avenue to eastbound Dove Valley Road to reach I-17 as well as North Valley Parkway.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17) for construction.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.