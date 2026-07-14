Summer in Arizona means a few things: triple-digit temps, sizzling sidewalks and, at The Gladly, the return of a customer-favorite culinary tradition – The Summer of Salads. Continuing through August, diners who enjoy the eatery’s Original Chopped Salad can indulge in the dish that started it all for just $15 every Monday.

Typically a slower season for Valley restaurants, the summer special is a way to entice diners to step out of the heat and support local eateries over the next couple of months. It also serves to celebrate the chef who created the salad, which in May 2025 was officially recognized as an iconic dish of Arizona by the state itself – “cementing its rightful place in the culinary history books (and our hearts),” the restaurant said.

The proclamation reads: “The Original Chopped Salad [is recognized] as a celebrated culinary staple of Arizona and commends the contributions of Chef Bernie Kantak and The Gladly for its role in preserving and sharing this iconic dish, and expresses its appreciation for the chefs, restaurateurs and culinary professionals who continue to enrich our city’s cultural landscape.”

Created by Kantak in 1997, the perfect rows of smoked salmon, couscous, arugula, freeze dried corn, pepitas, asiago, black currants and creamy buttermilk dressing offer a lighter way to enjoy dining out during the hot summer months in Phoenix. The dish is available Mondays through Aug. 31, all day: dine-in, delivery or takeout.

The Gladly is located on 22nd Street and Camelback Road. For more information, visit www.thegladly.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.