The Phoenix Tools 4 School backpack and school supply giveaway returns on Saturday, July 25, from 7 to 11 a.m. Held at American Legion Post 41 (715 S. 2nd Ave., Phoenix), this annual community event supports local families with the back-to-school costs by providing free school supplies and backpacks to all students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The event, co-hosted by Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, is a collaborative effort between community partners American Legion Post 41 Tony F. Soza and Ray Martinez, APS, Arizona Diamondbacks, ASU, HeroZona Foundation, Helios Education Foundation and SRP.

The event is open to the public and anticipated to attract thousands of families. Supplies are limited, and backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, and students must be present to receive their backpacks and supplies.

For more information about the HeroZona Foundation’s community program partnerships visit www.herozona.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.