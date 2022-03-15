Cartel set to open Coronado location

March 2022
This week, the Arizona family-owned Cartel Roasting Co. will open an all-new location in heart of Phoenix’s historic Coronado neighborhood.
Housed inside a restored 1915 bungalow at 2205 N. 7th St., Cartel Coronado will offer a full menu of Cartel’s coffee beverages, alongside pastries and breakfast burritos.
“We’re so excited for our next location to be this 1915 bungalow house in the Historic Coronado neighborhood,” said Cartel co-owner, Amy Silberschlag. “We’ve done our best to preserve as much of its original look by leaving intact the façade, the charming fireplace and many small details throughout. Our team has also worked hard to make some slight but meaningful changes to create a comfortable, welcoming environment for our guests. We look forward to joining and serving the amazing community in Coronado and around it.”
Founded in Tempe in 2007 with a single coffee cart, and still family-owned by Amy and Jason Silberschlag, Cartel is a top specialty coffee retailer and roastery in Arizona, and now has 11 locations across Arizona, California and Texas.
The new location will celebrate its grand opening March 19–20 with a weekend full of fun, food and freebies. Kicking off Saturday, March 19, at 7 a.m., Cartel Coronado will be giving out free coffee for a full year to one lucky guest, plus free Cartel Coronado koozies to the first 200 people in line.
Alongside Cartel’s full menu of coffee beverages, pastries and breakfast burritos, this latest location will also welcome the neighborhood with food trucks on-site all weekend long, including Wok This Way Saturday, March 19 (noon to 4 p.m.) and another food truck on Sunday, March 20.
Cartel Coronado, open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, will feature plenty of cozy nooks perfect for sipping and lounging inside the compact 1,217-sq.-ft. space. Guests can also kick back on the expansive front porch, or the spacious grounds filled with shade trees and seating areas.
For additional information, visit www.cartelroasting.co.